Vivrò pensando più a me stessa! Adele spegne 31 candeline

Ieri Adele ha compiuto gli anni e, su instagram, regala un lungo post in cui compie un bilancio della sua vita. La celebre cantante ha spento ben 31 candeline e dopo il divorzio dal marito, è intenzionata a voltare pagine, Nel post sono presenti alcune immagini che sono state scattate durante la festa di Capodanno e insieme alle foto scrive anche una lunga riflessione : "Eccoli, 31 anni. Grazie al cielo i 30 anni mi hanno messo a dura prova ma sto cercando di essere comunque molto riconoscente al periodo che ho affrontato. Devo accettare tutto. Non importa per quanto a lungo restiamo su questa Terra, la vita è comunque complicata. Io sono cambiata drasticamente e sto ancora cambiando e va bene così. I 31 anni sarà un grande anno. Da ora in poi vivrò pensando più a me stessa...Sono pronta ad esplorare nuovi mondi e ad essere più positiva. Siete gentili, siamo umani. Imparate ad amarvi. Io farò lo stesso".
This is 31...thank fucking god ?? 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually ?? Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ??