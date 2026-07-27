- In the news release, Economist Enterprise research, supported by HCLTech, confirms confidence in AI is high for the Telecom, Media, Semiconductor and Technology (TMT) industry, but business impact is still limited, issued 27-Jul-2026 by HCLTech over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the link has changed in the 7th paragraph. The complete, corrected release follows: NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, July 27, 2026 PRNewswire -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, today announced the release of a new research report conducted by Economist Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of The Economist Group providing media solutions and intelligence services to organizations. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - /C O R R E C T I O N -- HCLTech/

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

HCL TECHNOLOGIES SHARE LATEST NEWS | HCL TECH SHARE ANALYSIS | HCL TECH SHARE NEWS