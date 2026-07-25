The new Italian hunting bill and the interests of a few
Il nuovo disegno di legge sulla caccia in Italia sta incontrando resistenze da parte di alcuni gruppi di interesse. La discussione parlamentare si concentra su specifici emendamenti e modifiche, che rischiano di favorire interessi particolari. La proposta di legge, ancora in fase di esame, riguarda regolamenti e restrizioni sull’attività venatoria, ma alcune proposte sembrano essere influenzate da settori con interessi specifici. La discussione prosegue con confronti tra diverse forze politiche e rappresentanti delle categorie coinvolte.
by Alessandro Fazzi and Martina Pluda* The way a bill makes its way through Parliament often reveals more than the bill itself. In recent weeks, public and political debate over Italy’s proposed Hunting Bill —dubbed the “Shoot-Everything Bill”—has intensified, with specific concerns raised about its scientific basis, its constitutionality, and the narrow interests it appears to serve. Yet there is another question that deserves just as much attention as the one concerning the bill’s substance: why do some legislative proposals race through Parliament while others remain stalled for entire legislative terms? Whenever legislation that primarily benefits narrow sectoral interests is fast-tracked while other initiatives serving the wider public interest remain stalled for years, the cost is not merely legislative. 🔗 Leggi su Ilfattoquotidiano.it
Who Can Punch The Hardest
Notizie e thread social correlati
Mel Gibson torna protagonista: Hunting Season debutta su Sky Cinema e NOWHunting Season - Caccia estrema debutta su Sky Cinema e NOW con Mel Gibson protagonista.
Leggi anche: Cosa vedere su Sky Cinema stasera Lunedi 8 Giugno 2026 - Hunting season: Caccia estrema