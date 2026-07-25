by Alessandro Fazzi and Martina Pluda* The way a bill makes its way through Parliament often reveals more than the bill itself. In recent weeks, public and political debate over Italy’s proposed Hunting Bill —dubbed the “Shoot-Everything Bill”—has intensified, with specific concerns raised about its scientific basis, its constitutionality, and the narrow interests it appears to serve. Yet there is another question that deserves just as much attention as the one concerning the bill’s substance: why do some legislative proposals race through Parliament while others remain stalled for entire legislative terms? Whenever legislation that primarily benefits narrow sectoral interests is fast-tracked while other initiatives serving the wider public interest remain stalled for years, the cost is not merely legislative. 🔗 Leggi su Ilfattoquotidiano.it

© Ilfattoquotidiano.it - The new Italian hunting bill and the interests of a few

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