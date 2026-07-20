- This is a press release by NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited ("NNS" or the "Offeror"). This press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 5, paragraph 4 of the Netherlands Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the voluntary public offer (the "Offer") by NNS for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of OCI Global N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in OCI. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"). 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - NNS acquires shares in OCI

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Si parla di: NNS acquires shares in OCI.

NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited: NNS acquires shares in OCIThis press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 5, paragraph 4 of the Netherlands Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the Decree) in connection with ... finanznachrichten.de

NNS acquires shares in OCIUPDATE – PRESS RELEASE: This is a press release by NNS Holding (Cyprus) Limited (NNS or the Offeror). This press release is issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 5, paragraph 4 of the ... adnkronos.com