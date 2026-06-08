Expanding its partnership with non-profits EZVIZ upgrades its Green Initiative to make a true impact on harmony between humans and nature with a week-long advocacy campaign
EZVIZ ha annunciato l'espansione della sua iniziativa verde, includendo due nuovi progetti di protezione ambientale a lungo termine. La campagna di una settimana mira a promuovere l'armonia tra uomo e natura, rafforzando le collaborazioni con organizzazioni no-profit. La società, specializzata in soluzioni per la casa intelligente, sta ampliando il suo impegno nel settore ambientale con queste iniziative che durano diversi anni.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire — EZVIZ, a world-leading smart home brand, announced to enter a new chapter of its EZVIZ Green Initiative by expanding environmental protection with two multi-year projects. Under the theme “Clean. Conserve. Coexist.”, the brand is launching a green advocacy week across the World Environment Day and World Oceans Day to engage partners and users in larger joint actions. By combining calls for climate resilience and ocean protection, EZVIZ responds to environmental issues with a larger proposition of sustainable coexistence between humans and nature. “In the new phase, EZVIZ Green eyes on ecological vitality that benefits both people and other creatures,” said Joanne Cao, EZVIZ Board Secretary and Director of the ESG Committee. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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Leggi anche: Giornata Mondiale dell’Ambiente 2026?EZVIZ rilancia EZVIZ Green tra sostenibilità, innovazione e tutela ambientale
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Expanding its partnership with non-profits, EZVIZ upgrades its Green Initiative to make a true impact on harmony between humans and nature with a week-long advocacy campaignEZVIZ, a world-leading smart home brand, announced to enter a new chapter of its EZVIZ Green Initiative by expanding environmental protection with two multi-year projects. Under the theme 'Clean. adnkronos.com
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Expanding its partnership with non-profits, EZVIZ upgrades its Green InitiativeEZVIZ, a world-leading smart home brand, announced to enter a new chapter of its EZVIZ Green Initiative by expanding environmental protection with two ... en.antaranews.com