COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire — EZVIZ, a world-leading smart home brand, announced to enter a new chapter of its EZVIZ Green Initiative by expanding environmental protection with two multi-year projects. Under the theme “Clean. Conserve. Coexist.”, the brand is launching a green advocacy week across the World Environment Day and World Oceans Day to engage partners and users in larger joint actions. By combining calls for climate resilience and ocean protection, EZVIZ responds to environmental issues with a larger proposition of sustainable coexistence between humans and nature. “In the new phase, EZVIZ Green eyes on ecological vitality that benefits both people and other creatures,” said Joanne Cao, EZVIZ Board Secretary and Director of the ESG Committee. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Expanding its partnership with non-profits, EZVIZ upgrades its Green Initiative to make a true impact on harmony between humans and nature with a week-long advocacy campaign

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Expanding its partnership with non-profits, EZVIZ upgrades its Green Initiative to make a true impact on harmony between humans and nature with a week-long advocacy campaignEZVIZ, a world-leading smart home brand, announced to enter a new chapter of its EZVIZ Green Initiative by expanding environmental protection with two multi-year projects. Under the theme 'Clean. adnkronos.com

Expanding its partnership with non-profits, EZVIZ upgrades its Green InitiativeEZVIZ, a world-leading smart home brand, announced to enter a new chapter of its EZVIZ Green Initiative by expanding environmental protection with two ... en.antaranews.com