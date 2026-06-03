easyGroup enters online retail with launch of easyShopcom marketplace in partnership with OnBuycom

Da corrieretoscano.it 3 giu 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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easyGroup ha annunciato il lancio di easyShop.com, un marketplace online sviluppato in collaborazione con OnBuy.com. La piattaforma permette di acquistare prodotti di vari settori attraverso un sito dedicato. La partnership tra le due aziende mira a rafforzare la presenza nel commercio elettronico, offrendo una nuova opzione di shopping digitale. Il lancio è avvenuto il 3 giugno 2026, con una comunicazione ufficiale rivolta al pubblico.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — easyGroup is entering mainstream online retail with the launch of easyShop.com, a new online marketplace set to go live later this year, marking a significant expansion into everyday shopping.  The launch represents a major move by easyGroup into consumer retail, applying one of Europe’s most widely recognised brands to a new sector at an international scale. Retaining the brand’s long?standing focus on simplicity and value, easyShop will bring retailers together into a single shopping destination designed for long-term growth, launching initially across 21 European countries. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

easygroup enters online retail with launch of easyshopcom marketplace in partnership with onbuycom
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easyGroup enters online retail with launch of easyShop.com marketplace in partnership with OnBuy.comLONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- easyGroup is entering mainstream online retail with the launch of easyShop.com, a new online marketplace set to go live later this year, marking a significant ... adnkronos.com

OnBuy.com; easyGroup: easyGroup enters online retail with launch of easyShop.com marketplace in partnership with OnBuy.comShop.com is a new online marketplace that is part of the easy family of brandsThe platform will launch later this year across 21 European countriesIt is built on OnBuy.com's proprietary ... finanznachrichten.de

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