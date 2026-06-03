easygroup enters online retail with launch of easyshopcom marketplace in partnership with onbuycom

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — easyGroup is entering mainstream online retail with the launch of easyShop.com, a new online marketplace set to go live later this year, marking a significant expansion into everyday shopping. The launch represents a major move by easyGroup into consumer retail, applying one of Europe’s most widely recognised brands to a new sector at an international scale. Retaining the brand’s long?standing focus on simplicity and value, easyShop will bring retailers together into a single shopping destination designed for long-term growth, launching initially across 21 European countries. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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easyGroup enters online retail with launch of easyShop.com marketplace in partnership with OnBuy.comLONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- easyGroup is entering mainstream online retail with the launch of easyShop.com, a new online marketplace set to go live later this year, marking a significant ... adnkronos.com

OnBuy.com; easyGroup: easyGroup enters online retail with launch of easyShop.com marketplace in partnership with OnBuy.comShop.com is a new online marketplace that is part of the easy family of brandsThe platform will launch later this year across 21 European countriesIt is built on OnBuy.com's proprietary ... finanznachrichten.de