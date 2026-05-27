COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Producer of the Paranormal Activity and Insidious franchises teams with AI-native studio Secret Level and Artlist AI Platform for the first union-compliant AI-powered feature film TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — In a major milestone at the inflection point of filmmaking and technology, Artlist, the leading AI production platform, has officially signed its first full-length feature film: Terrarium, a hybrid horror feature financed and produced by Artlist alongside legendary genre producer Steven Schneider and pioneering AI-native studio Secret Level. Schneider, the producer behind... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Artlist and Secret Level Partner with Legendary Horror Producer Steven Schneider for Landmark AI-Hybrid Feature Film, ‘Terrarium’

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