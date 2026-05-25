COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE DOHA, Qatar, May 25, 2026 PRNewswire — Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) today announced its participation as an anchor investor in the share capital increase of Public Power Corporation S.A. (PPC), the leading integrated energy group across the broader Southeastern Europe, listed on the Athens Stock Exchange. The offering was multiple times oversubscribed, raising €4.25 billion from primary shares and an additional €250 million through a secondary placement of treasury shares, priced at €18.63 per share. The share capital increase was supported by cornerstone investments from the Greek state, which subscribed for approximately €1. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - QIA Anchors Public Power Corporation’s Share Capital Increase

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