Watertech China 2026 si terrà a Shanghai e presenterà due forum di grande rilievo, destinati a coinvolgere professionisti del settore idrico provenienti da tutto il mondo. L'evento sta già registrando un alto numero di pre-registrazioni da parte di esperti e aziende del settore, che si stanno preparando a partecipare alle discussioni e agli incontri previsti. La manifestazione è prevista per il prossimo anno e si concentrerà su temi legati all’innovazione e alla gestione delle risorse idriche.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — As the global water sector moves toward smarter, greener and more efficient development, WATERTECH CHINA 2026, organized by Herui Group, will return from June 9–11, 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), bringing together technology providers, industry leaders and end users from across the world. As the 18th edition of the event, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 will cover 180,000 square meters, feature 2,500+ exhibitors, and welcome 100,000+ professional visitors from 175 countries and regions. Serving 28 end-user industries, the show continues to be one of the most influential B2B platforms for sourcing solutions, tracking market trends and building international partnerships across the water sector.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - WATERTECH CHINA 2026 to Spotlight Two High-Impact Forums, Driving Early Pre-Registration from Global Water Professionals

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WATERTECH CHINA 2026 to Spotlight Two High-Impact Forums, Driving Early Pre-Registration from Global Water ProfessionalsAs the 18th edition of the event, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 will cover 180,000 square meters, feature 2,500+ exhibitors, and welcome 100,000+ professional visitors from 175 countries and regions. Serving ... prnewswire.co.uk

WATERTECH CHINA 2026 to Spotlight Two High-Impact Forums, Driving Early Pre-Registration from Global Water ProfessionalsAmong the highlights of this year’s program are two major forums designed to turn industry attention into onsite participation and high-value business exchange. The Digital Water Innovation Summit ... utusan.com.my