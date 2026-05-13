onelayer launches technology alliance program to advance secure private cellular adoption

Una nuova alleanza tecnologica è stata avviata per promuovere l’adozione di reti cellulari private più sicure. L’iniziativa coinvolge diverse aziende e mira a creare un ecosistema certificato, facilitando l’integrazione di soluzioni di comunicazione riservate. Il programma si concentra sulla promozione di standard e sulla collaborazione tra i partecipanti, con l’obiettivo di accelerare la diffusione di tecnologie di rete private e garantire maggiori livelli di sicurezza.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New program establishes a certified ecosystem of integrations with technology partners delivering joint solutions for private LTE and 5G deployments BOSTON, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — OneLayer, the leader in private LTE5G asset management and Zero Trust security, today announced the launch of its Technology Alliance Program (TAP), a certified ecosystem of technology partners delivering validated, integrated solutions for enterprises deploying private cellular networks. Integrations in our TAP program include Check Point, Claroty, Digi International, Druid Software, Ericsson, Fortinet, Kigen, Nokia, Semtech, and Teltonika, spanning network infrastructure, security, ITOT operations, device management, and SIM technology.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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OneLayer Launches Technology Alliance Program to Advance Secure Private Cellular AdoptionNew program establishes a certified ecosystem of integrations with technology partners delivering joint solutions for private LTE and 5G deployments ... adnkronos.com