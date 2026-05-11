SWI Capital - Convocation of annual general meeting of shareholders

SWI Capital ha comunicato la convocazione dell'assemblea generale annuale degli azionisti. La riunione si terrà nel mese di maggio 2026 ad Amsterdam. La società ha reso pubblico l'avviso di convocazione attraverso un comunicato ufficiale, senza specificare ulteriori dettagli sui punti all’ordine del giorno o sulle modalità di partecipazione. L’evento rappresenta un momento importante per l’azienda e i suoi investitori.

- AMSTERDAM, May 11, 2026 PRNewswire -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWI) announces that it has published the convocation for its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM). The AGM will be held on Tuesday, 26 May 2026. The meeting can be attended in person in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, as well as Singapore, with a simultaneous video webcast at both locations. For more information, please see the convocation materials which are available on SWI's website at www.swi.comreportsagm-2026 Notes to Editors About SWI Group SWI Group (www.swi.com) is a global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector.🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

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