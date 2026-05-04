SWI Capital Holding Ltd. ha pubblicato il bilancio annuale 2025, redatto da Deloitte, con dati aggiornati al 30 aprile 2026. La società ha evidenziato un’accelerazione nelle strategie legate all’intelligenza artificiale e alle infrastrutture digitali, oltre all’integrazione del gestore di investimenti Stoneweg. La presentazione dei risultati si è svolta in concomitanza tra Amsterdam e Singapore, segnando un momento importante per la società.

- AMSTERDAM and SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWICH or the Company) announced today that it has published its 2025 Audited Annual Report by Deloitte. SWICH is a is an alternative investment conglomerate driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit that operates in numerous sectors, including AI and digital infrastructure, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. This year's performance has been marked by the integration of international investment manager Stoneweg and a series of successful acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Key Events SWICH maintains a conservative Net LTV (loan to value) of 15.🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - SWI Capital Holding Ltd. presents its results for 2025, a pivotal year marked by acceleration of AI and digital infrastructure strategy and integration of investment manager Stoneweg

Notizie correlate

SWI Group secures €260M capital increase in relation to the expansion to North America of its AI & data center strategy- AMSTERDAM, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the announcement on 24 February 2026 in relation to SWI Capital Holding Ltd.

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SWI Capital Holding Ltd lists on Euronext AmsterdamAMSTERDAM, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd., ('SWI') the holding company of SWI Group, will today list 100% of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol SWICH. iltempo.it

SWI Capital Holding Ltd lists on Euronext AmsterdamSWI Capital Holding (SWI), the holding company of alternative investment conglomerate Stoneweg Icona Group, will today list its shares on the Amsterdam Euronext Stock Exchange, under the symbol ... finance.yahoo.com

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