Sungrow ha completato con successo la valutazione di conformità condotta dall'organismo notificato TÜV Rheinland, in conformità con il nuovo regolamento europeo sulle batterie. La società, con sede in Cina, ha verificato il suo portafoglio completo di sistemi di accumulo energetico (ESS) per essere conforme ai requisiti stabiliti dalla normativa dell'Unione Europea. Questa procedura è parte del processo di approvazione per la messa sul mercato dei prodotti all’interno dell’UE.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HEFEI, China, April 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Sungrow has successfully completed the conformity assessment conducted by the Notified Body (NB) TÜV Rheinland (NB No. 1008) in accordance with the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 20231542, becoming the first company globally to complete NB assessment across utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and residential energy storage segments under the currently applicable provisions of the regulation. This achievement demonstrates Sungrow’s comprehensive compliance capabilities and provides a solid foundation for its operations in the European market. Widely recognized as the world’s first comprehensive regulatory framework covering the entire battery lifecycle, the EU Battery Regulation is also among the strictest global battery regimes.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Among the First: Sungrow’s Full Portfolio ESS Products Complete NB Assessment Under EU Battery Regulation

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Leggi anche: Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014