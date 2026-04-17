statement from oci global

Oggi OCI Global ha diffuso un comunicato ufficiale in occasione della convocazione dell’assemblea generale annuale, prevista per il 2 giugno 2026. La società, quotata sulla borsa Euronext, ha pubblicato anche un avviso di convocazione, accompagnato da una dichiarazione ufficiale che riguarda la partecipazione all'evento. Il documento include informazioni specifiche sulla riunione e sui punti all’ordine del giorno.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — OCI Global N.V. (“OCI” or the “Company”) (Euronext: OCI) today released the following statement alongside the convocation notice for its 2026 Annual General Meeting, to be held on 2 June 2026. Since the appointment of the Enterprise Chamber–appointed directors in January 2026 (the “EC Directors”), the Company has continued to support their work as non-executive members of OCI’s Board. This has included their familiarisation with the Company, its governance framework, and matters relevant to the proposed transaction with Orascom Construction (“OC”). The EC Directors are participating fully in the work of the Board alongside the other Board members.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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