Venerdì sera alle 21:00 si gioca il match tra Shamrock Rovers e Derry City, nel quinto turno di Premier League irlandese. La partita si svolge allo stadio dei Rovers, che cercano di mantenere il vantaggio contro i loro avversari. Entrambe le squadre scendono in campo con i loro organici ufficiali, pronti a sfidarsi in una gara che promette emozioni.

Quinto turno di Premier League irlandese che vede scendere in campo i campioni uscenti dello Shamrock Rovers impegnati in casa contro il Derry City. Si affrontano per la seconda volta in questa nuova stagione rispettivamente la prima e la seconda classificata dell’ultimo torneo, con gli Hoops reduci dal loro primo KO stagionale sul campo del Bohemian Dublin e con una gara. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

© Infobetting.com - Shamrock Rovers-Derry City (venerdì 06 marzo 2026 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici

Celta Vigo-Real Madrid (venerdì 06 marzo 2026 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici. Partita delicatissima per i BlancosVenerdì notte, consueto anticipo di Liga: spesso è una sfida salvezza, stavolta invece è una partita molto attesa e che potrebbe essere molto...

Leeds-Nottingham Forest (venerdì 06 febbraio 2026 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronosticiCome dobbiamo considerare questa sfida che apre il programma di Premier League questo fine settimana? Leeds e Nottingham Forest sono appaiati a quota...

Una raccolta di contenuti su Shamrock Rovers Derry City venerdì 06....

Temi più discussi: Live Derry City - Waterford - Campionato irlandese: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 27/02/2026; Live Bohemians - Shamrock Rovers - Campionato irlandese: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 27/02/2026; Shamrock Rovers - Dundalk Altre partite: Live Calcio Aggiornamenti; Campionato irlandese - Men Risultati di oggi - Calcio.

Tiernan Lynch pinpoints ‘big thing’ hampering Derry City as Dublin date with Shamrock Rovers loomsTIERNAN LYNCH reckons getting on grass will help Derry City as they hit the road for the first time this season. The Candystripes travel to Shamrock Rovers tomorrow having started the 2026 ... thesun.ie

REPORT and RECAP as James McClean stars in Derry City's President's Cup win against Shamrock RoversJames McClean was getting plenty of stick from Shamrock Rovers fans in the first-half, so he enjoyed Derry City's opener. After flipping off Leicester City fans at his Wrexham farewell, it could have ... irishmirror.ie

Settimana scorsa il meteo aveva impedito la partita tra Shamrock e Dundalk, questa settimana va pure peggio: ben due le partite rinviate , entrambe a Dublino. Non si giocheranno né St Patrick's - Galway nè Shelbourne - Shamrock Rovers. - facebook.com facebook