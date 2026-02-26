Mantova vs Carrarese ventisettesima giornata Serie B 2025 2026 | le probabili formazioni e dove vederla

Nella ventisettesima giornata di Serie B 20252026, si sfidano Mantova e Carrarese in una partita che potrebbe incidere sulla corsa alla salvezza e ai playoff. I padroni di casa cercano di migliorare la loro posizione in classifica, mentre gli ospiti puntano a mantenere il ritmo con le squadre di testa. La partita si gioca in un momento cruciale per entrambe le squadre e sarà trasmessa in diretta.

