international group of investors in tulkubash and kyzyltash mining assets issues statement

Un gruppo di investitori internazionali ha pubblicato una dichiarazione dopo aver appreso della vendita delle miniere di Tulkubash e Kyzyltash a Silvercorp Metals. La decisione di cedere le quote si basa sulla recente transazione conclusa con l’azienda canadese, che ha portato a un cambiamento nella proprietà delle risorse minerarie. Gli investitori si mostrano cauti e attendono aggiornamenti ufficiali sulla gestione futura di questi asset strategici. La situazione rimane in evoluzione e si aspettano ulteriori dettagli.

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 PRNewswire -- a group of international investors in the Kyrgyz Republic (the "Group") who invested in the mining assets in Tulkubash and Kyzyltash through Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited ("Chaarat") issues the following statement: The Group notes the announcements that Chaarat has sold its interest in the assets to Silvercorp Metals Inc. (through a sale of its shareholding in Chaarat ZAAV CJSC) (the "Sale"). The Group is concerned about Chaarat's actions and its management of the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash assets leading up to and including the Sale. The Group will take any and all steps necessary to protect its position. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

