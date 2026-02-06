Tarique Rahman ha rifiutato l’offerta di un governo di unità e dice che la sua parte vincerà alle prossime elezioni. Il politico è il principale sfidante del primo ministro attuale e resta determinato a portare avanti la sua campagna, senza intenzione di allearsi con gli avversari. La sua posizione ha sorpreso molti, considerando che le elezioni sono alle porte. Rahman insiste che il suo partito ha tutte le carte in regola per vincere da solo. La situazione politica nel paese si fa sempre più tesa.

The BNP’s main rival in the February 12 election is the Islamist group Jamaat-e-Islami, once banned but now resurgent. Bangladesh has been run by an interim government since August 2024 when Hasina fled to long-time ally India, where she remains. “How can I form a government with my political opponents, and then who would be in the opposition?” Rahman said in an interview at his party office, sitting beneath portraits of his mother and his father, a former president. “I don’t know what will be their seat number, but if they are in the opposition, I hope to have them as a good opposition.” His aides said the BNP was confident of winning more than two thirds of the 300 parliamentary seats up for grabs. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-Bangladesh PM front-runner rejects unity government offer, says his party set to win

