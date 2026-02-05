Questa sera a West Hollywood, Tom Cruise ha catturato l’attenzione di tutti. È uscito dal Sunset Tower Hotel con il casco già in testa e si è subito messo in moto, come se fosse sul set di un film. Poco dopo, lo ha seguito Leonardo DiCaprio. Entrambi sono stati fotografati mentre si allontanavano in moto, senza fare troppo caso alle telecamere. Un’uscita che ha fatto discutere, anche perché Cruise sembrava voler attirare l’attenzione, come sempre.

Tom made it crystal clear this was less meet-and-greet and more need-for-speed. but that didn’t stop him from soaking up every ounce of movie-star energy -- slipping on his gloves, tossing out a few waves to the surrounding crowd, then revving up for dramatic effect before roaring off down the road. If that wasn’t cinematic enough, you’d be forgiven for missing the sequel. watch this video of Leonardo DiCaprio quietly slipping out after him into a car, hunching down, cap pulled down, staying low-key as possible. Unluckily for him, the thrill of Tom had worn off and everyone wanted a piece as he clambered into a car. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

© Tmz.com - Tom Cruise Hops on Motorcycle Outside Hotel, Leonardo DiCaprio Follows, on Video

