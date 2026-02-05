Inside Kelly Clarkson’s ‘next phase’ as she ends ‘intense’ talk show after 7 years

Kelly Clarkson ha deciso di chiudere il suo programma dopo sette anni. La cantante ha annunciato la fine dello show, che si concluderà questa stagione. La decisione arriva dopo mesi di trattative e conferme ufficiali, con Clarkson che ha spiegato di voler passare a una nuova fase della sua carriera. La fine dello show arriva in un momento di grande cambiamento per la cantante, che si prepara a dedicarsi ad altri progetti.

Kelly Clarkson is ready for her “next phase” after wrapping up her eponymous show after seven years. “After years of an intense daily schedule, she’s excited to move at a different pace and have more flexibility to spend time with her kids without the structure of a daily show,” a source told People on Wednesday. Her leaving the show will give her “the space to be more present at home” with her two children — River Rose, 11, and Remington, 9 — “while still doing the creative work she loves.” The source also insisted that Clarkson, 43, “still wants to make music and perform, and she’s open to popping up on projects she enjoys, but nothing that requires an ongoing daily grind. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

