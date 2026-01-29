Relationship Goals | trailer trama e data di uscita del film romantico con Kelly Rowland

Giusto in tempo per San Valentino, su Prime Video sta per uscire Relationship Goals, film di genere commedia romantica che ha per protagonista l'attrice e cantante Kelly Rowland. Ecco tutte le anticipazioni su cast, trama e data di uscita.Il cast di Relationship GoalsKelly Rowland è.🔗 Leggi su Today.it

Approfondimenti su Kelly Rowland

Enola Holmes 3 è il nuovo capitolo della serie Netflix dedicata alla giovane detective interpretata da Milly Bobby Brown.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Ultime notizie su Kelly Rowland

Argomenti discussi: Tutte le nuove serie tv e i film in uscita su Prime Video a febbraio 2026; Uscite Prime Video febbraio 2026; 30 film da guardare su Prime Video – Lista aggiornata a febbraio 2026.

Amazon MGM Releases First Trailer for Romantic Comedy ‘Relationship Goals’ Starring Kelly Rowland and Method Man | WATCH*Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first trailer for Relationship Goals, a romantic comedy starring Kelly Rowland and Cliff Method Man Smith. Directed by Linda Mendoza, the film will stream ... eurweb.com

'Relationship goals' trailer: Kelly Rowland and Method Man’s romance film based on Mike Todd bookThe first trailer and key art have been unveiled for Relationship Goals, the Prime Video film starring Kelly Rowland and Clifford Method Man Smith, which is based on Pastor Michael Todd’s book of ... msn.com

couple goals si dhie at mhie — Dramacafé. - facebook.com facebook