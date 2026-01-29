La storica rete tranviaria di Alessandria si prepara a chiudere i battenti. Le autorità hanno annunciato che i tram storici fermeranno le corse nei prossimi giorni, in attesa di un intervento di rinnovamento molto contestato. La decisione ha scatenato proteste tra i pendolari e gli appassionati di vecchi mezzi pubblici, preoccupati di perdere un pezzo importante della memoria cittadina. La chiusura temporanea, però, rischia di durare più del previsto, creando disagi quotidiani a chi si sposta ancora con i tram blu e b

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt Jan 29 (Reuters) - As the blue-and-white tram carriages rattle into a large square in the heart of Alexandria, doors creak open to a crush of passengers, many of whom can recite every stop by heart. The National Authority for Tunnels says the renovations should roughly double current speed, cutting end-to-end travel time along a similar route by over half an hour, and boost passenger capacity. While some commuters welcome the renovation plan, others worry that construction could ensnarl narrow streets, that ticket prices could jump, or that works, planned over two years, might have to be extended. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Historic Alexandria tramway prepares to shut ahead of contested overhaul

Approfondimenti su Alexandria Tramway

Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare contenuti social e video collegati.

Ultime notizie su Alexandria Tramway

Historic Alexandria tramway prepares to shut ahead of contested overhaulAs the blue-and-white tram carriages rattle into a large square in the heart of Alexandria, doors creak open to a crush of passengers, many of whom can recite every stop by heart. reuters.com

The Paris Chansons band will be on tour for ONE night only at the iconic Birchmere in Alexandria on Friday, March 13th at 7:30PM! Featuring original renditions of favorites from Charles Aznavour, Joe Dassin, Edith Piaf, Macias, Jacques Brel, Adamo, Dalida, - facebook.com facebook