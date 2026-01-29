china executes 11 criminals linked to myanmar based gangs

La Cina ha giustiziato 11 criminali legati a bande di Myanmar. Sono membri di gruppi di truffa telefonica che operano al confine tra i due paesi. Le autorità cinesi hanno deciso di mettere fine alle attività di queste bande, ritenute responsabili di numerosi reati. La notizia arriva pochi giorni dopo un'operazione di polizia che ha smantellato una delle più grandi reti di truffe telefoniche attive nel nord del paese.

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China executed 11 criminals from gangs based in northern Myanmar that included key members of telecom fraud groups, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday. The 11 were sentenced to death in September and the executions were carried out by a court in Wenzhou in the eastern province of Zhejiang, Xinhua said without giving more details about the criminals. In recent years, China has stepped up collaboration with Southeast Asian neighbours Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia to crack down on rampant “scam centre” operations in the region. As a result, tens of thousands of criminal suspects have been repatriated, transnational organised crime experts say. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

