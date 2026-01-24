safety fears hamper new zealand rescue work after landslide

Le operazioni di soccorso in Nuova Zelanda sono state rallentate dalle preoccupazioni per la sicurezza, in seguito a una frana che ha interessato un campeggio nel North Island. Le autorità stanno lavorando per trovare sei persone scomparse, ma le condizioni del terreno e i rischi associati hanno complicato le ricerche. La priorità resta la tutela degli operatori e il proseguimento delle indagini per chiarire l’accaduto.

Two teenagers are among those missing after heavy rains triggered Thursday’s landslide at Mount Maunganui on the island’s east coast, bringing down soil and rubble at the site in the city of Tauranga, crowded with families on summer holidays. No deaths resulting from the natural disaster have been reported. Fire and Emergency New Zealand said on Saturday that 35 rescue workers, assisted by heavy machinery, were removing debris at the site after a partial slip in a section of the search area around 6 p.m. local time on Friday. “Personnel have not searched that area since for their safety, but it is being continuously reassessed,” fire and emergency official Megan Stiffler said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

New Zealand continues hunt for victims at campground hit by landslideLe squadre di emergenza in Nuova Zelanda proseguono le ricerche dei dispersi a seguito della frana che ha interessato un campeggio molto frequentato.

Safety fears hamper New Zealand rescue work after landslideBy Samuel McKeith SYDNEY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand rescuers seeking six missing people after a landslide hit a busy campground on the country's North Island were hampered overnight due to a ... msn.com

Safety fears hamper rescue work after NZ landslideNew Zealand rescuers seeking six missing people after a landslide hit a busy campground on the country's ?North Island are hampereddue to a partial landslide in the search area. therural.com.au

