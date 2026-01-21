In Bangladesh, an Islamist party is progressively gaining support, raising concerns among moderates and secular groups. Dopo anni di esclusione dalla scena politica, questa realtà evidenzia un cambiamento che potrebbe influenzare l’equilibrio sociale e politico del Paese. È importante monitorare gli sviluppi di questa dinamica per comprendere meglio le implicazioni future sulla stabilità e i valori democratici.

Jamaat-e-Islami began its overhaul soon after a youth-led uprising in the Muslim-majority nation of 175 million people toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. With Hasina’s Awami League banned, Jamaat is betting on its anti-corruption image, welfare outreach, and what analysts describe as a more inclusive public stance to deliver the party’s best-ever performance. A December opinion poll by the U.S.-based International Republican Institute ranked Jamaat as the most “liked” party and projected a tight race with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for the top spot in the February 12 election. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - How an Islamist party is gaining ground in Bangladesh, worrying moderates

Leggi anche: Guida TV Sky Cinema e NOW: High Ground, Mercoledi 19 Novembre 2025

Leggi anche: High ground film conquista le classifiche streaming a cinque anni dal debutto

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti social e video per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Argomenti discussi: Australian arts festival decision to bar Palestinian author after Bondi attack spurs boycott; Investigation into Hamas funding: Hannoun remains in prison - L'Unione Sarda English.

How an Islamist party is gaining ground in Bangladesh, worrying moderatesLong vilified for opposing independence and barred from electoral politics for over a decade, Bangladesh's biggest Islamist party is ... aol.com

What is Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami party? Could it lead the country next?For first time in its chequered history, Islamist party has real chance of grabbing power as leader of ruling alliance. msn.com

Questa donna si chiama Tillie Martinussen, è groenlandese, membro del Cooperation Party che ha contributo a fondare. E in queste ore ha tenuto un discorso memorabile - letteralmente memorabile - che è forse la miglior risposta mai data a Donald Trump e - facebook.com facebook