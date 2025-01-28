WWE | Austin Theory usa la leggendaria catchphrase di The Rock per zittire Jackie Redmond post-RAW
Austin Theory e Grayson Waller hanno chiarito che non hanno interesse per i riflettori e il glamour di Raw su Netflix, ma sanno sicuramente come rubare la scena. Durante l’episodio di Raw della scorsa notte, Theory e Waller sono stati visti seduti in prima fila, nonostante facciano ufficialmente parte del brand rosso. Quando Jackie Redmond li ha raggiunti, Theory ha chiarito di non avere alcun interesse per le celebrità di serie A e le star della musica che si presentano per la nuova era della WWE. Invece, ha esaltato il passaggio di A-Town Down Under nel brand rosso, promettendo di essere a Raw per dominare.Can @GraysonWWE & @Theory1 handle @2chainz or are they about to get smoked?! #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/pVpz10ITJS— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2025 Il momento clou è arrivato dopo la conclusione di Raw, quando la WWE ha pubblicato il filmato dell’intervista nel backstage di Jackie Redmond con Theory e Waller.
Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
