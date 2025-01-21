Zonawrestling.net - GCW: Com’è andato il Bloodsport match di Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin) a The People vs GCW?

Domenica 19 Gennaio èin scena all’Hammerstein Ballroom di New York Thevs, uno show della compagnia indipendente Game Changer Wrestling.Uno deipiù importanti, unRules, ha visto il debutto di, ora Tom(suo vero nome), in quello che è stato il suo primoufficiale al difuori della WWE.MAKING HIS @restling anddebut, @Tom! #TheVsLIVE NOW on TrillerTV+ pic.twitter.com/RGpHx79ITB— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) January 20, 2025 Il suo avversario in questospeciale, senza corde e dove si può vincere soltanto per KO tecnico, sottomissione o decisione dell’arbitro, è stato Josh Barnett.Perperò ilsi è concluso con una sconfitta, quando ha ceduto ad una ankle lock di Barnett.