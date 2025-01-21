GCW | Com’è andato il Bloodsport match di Tom Pestock Baron Corbin a The People vs GCW?
Domenica 19 Gennaio è andato in scena all’Hammerstein Ballroom di New York The People vs GCW, uno show della compagnia indipendente Game Changer Wrestling.Uno dei match più importanti, un Bloodsport Rules match, ha visto il debutto di Baron Corbin, ora Tom Pestock (suo vero nome), in quello che è stato il suo primo match ufficiale al difuori della WWE.MAKING HIS @GCWrestling and Bloodsport debut, @TomPestock! #ThePeopleVsGCW LIVE NOW on TrillerTV+ pic.twitter.com/RGpHx79ITB— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) January 20, 2025 Il suo avversario in questo match speciale, senza corde e dove si può vincere soltanto per KO tecnico, sottomissione o decisione dell’arbitro, è stato Josh Barnett.Per Pestock però il match si è concluso con una sconfitta, quando ha ceduto ad una ankle lock di Barnett.
