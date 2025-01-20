From Montreal to Bucharest | Holand Automotive Group Acquires Romania' s Sole Ferrari Dealership
Holand Automotive Group, a leader in luxury Automotive retail and owner of Ferrari Quebec in Montreal, as well as Ferrari of South Bay and Ferrari of Rancho Mirage in California, proudly announces its expansion into Europe with the acquisition of Forza Rossa, Romania's only Ferrari Dealership. The soon-to-be-renamed Ferrari of Bucharest marks the Group's first venture into the European market, solidifying its global presence in the luxury Automotive industry.Ideally located in Romania's capital, the country's Sole Ferrari Dealership is renowned for serving an affluent clientele. "Romania is a hidden gem," says Gad Bitton, President and CEO of Holand Automotive Group. "Its proximity to key European markets and growing wealth make it ideal for luxury Automotive growth, with strategic access to neighbouring regions.
Holand Automotive Group, a leader in luxury Automotive retail and owner of Ferrari Quebec in Montreal, as well as Ferrari of South Bay and Ferrari of Rancho Mirage in California, proudly announces its expansion into Europe with the acquisition of Forza Rossa, Romania's only Ferrari Dealership. The soon-to-be-renamed Ferrari of Bucharest marks the Group's first venture into the European market, solidifying its global presence in the luxury Automotive industry.Ideally located in Romania's capital, the country's Sole Ferrari Dealership is renowned for serving an affluent clientele. "Romania is a hidden gem," says Gad Bitton, President and CEO of Holand Automotive Group. "Its proximity to key European markets and growing wealth make it ideal for luxury Automotive growth, with strategic access to neighbouring regions.
