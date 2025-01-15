Paul Heyman | I fan hanno imparato ad apprezzare la narrazione a lungo termine
Paul Heyman, tra i tanti meriti della sua carriera da Hall of Famer, è stato molto apprezzato per il suo lavoro con la Bloodline e per aver portato Roman Reigns al vertice della WWE in un modo che prima era difficile immaginare. In una recente intervista con Logan Paul ha rivelato dettagli interessanti sulla sua strategia di booking, dopo che da quattro anni e mezzo, Heyman è stato al fianco di Reigns come Wise Man del Tribal Chief.La strategia per il futuro di Logan PaulIn una recente puntata di ImPaulsive, Heyman ha discusso con Logan Paul la sua visione sulla costruzione delle storyline:“Se mi chiedessero come gestire Logan Paul nel 2025, non mi limiterei solo a quell’anno. Mi chiederei piuttosto: contro chi lotterà Logan Paul a WrestleMania 42 nel 2026? E ancora più importante: chi sarà il suo avversario a WrestleMania 43 nel 2027?”L’arte dello storytelling secondo HeymanIl Wise Man ha poi svelato i dettagli del suo metodo:“Ora che i fan del wrestling hanno imparato ad apprezzare le storie di lunga durata, limitarsi a 18 mesi è riduttivo.
