HONGQI Showcases Flagship Electric Vehicles at the Brussels Motor Show 2025
Brussels, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/
HONGQI, the benchmark of China's luxury automotive industry, proudly unveils its Flagship Electric vehicle lineup at the Brussels Motor Show 2025, held from January 10 to 19 at the Brussels Expo. The event gathers leading automotive brands from around the globe, offering a platform to Showcase cutting-edge technologies and sustainable innovation. HONGQI's E-HS9, EH7, and EHS7 take centre stage, highlighting the brand's excellence in design, performance, and forward-looking technology.The E-HS9, a full-size smart Electric SUV, embodies spaciousness and refinement. Its dual-Motor all-wheel-drive system and high-performance battery deliver exceptional power and stability. The cabin, designed with premium materials, ensures both comfort and elegance, making it a perfect choice for executives and families alike.
