HONGQI Showcases Flagship Electric Vehicles at the Brussels Motor Show 2025

, Jan. 15,/PRNewswire/, the benchmark of China's luxury automotive industry, proudly unveils itsvehicle lineup at the, held from January 10 to 19 at theExpo. The event gathers leading automotive brands from around the globe, offering a platform tocase cutting-edge technologies and sustainable innovation.'s E-HS9, EH7, and EHS7 take centre stage, highlighting the brand's excellence in design, performance, and forward-looking technology.The E-HS9, a full-size smartSUV, embodies spaciousness and refinement. Its dual-all-wheel-drive system and high-performance battery deliver exceptional power and stability. The cabin, designed with premium materials, ensures both comfort and elegance, making it a perfect choice for executives and families alike.