Liberoquotidiano.it - Metabolon Appoints Michael Irwin as Vice President, Global Head of Sales

will drive'sstrategy as the company moves into its next phase of growth in the mutliomic marketplaceMORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/, Inc., theleader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announces the appointment oftoasof. "We are thrilled to welcometo theleadership team during this pivotal time for the company.comes tofrom Olink, where he wasof. As the life sciences industry moves towards a multiomic research approach,'s background in proteomics and genomics will help cement's position as a leader in the emerging multiomics marketplace," said Rohan Hastie, Ph.