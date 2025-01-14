Metabolon Appoints Michael Irwin as Vice President Global Head of Sales
Michael Irwin will drive Metabolon's Global Sales strategy as the company moves into its next phase of growth in the mutliomic marketplace

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Metabolon, Inc., the Global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, announces the appointment of Michael Irwin to Metabolon as Vice President, Global Head of Sales. "We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Metabolon leadership team during this pivotal time for the company. Michael comes to Metabolon from Olink, where he was Head of Global Sales. As the life sciences industry moves towards a multiomic research approach, Michael's background in proteomics and genomics will help cement Metabolon's position as a leader in the emerging multiomics marketplace," said Rohan Hastie, Ph.
