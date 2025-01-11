The 50 shades of the right and Europe' s assault on Meloni
This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] The point in the end is all here: was it Meloni who assaulted Europe or was it Europe that assaulted Meloni? There is a new phenomenon in world politics that has not been sufficiently illuminated in recent months. The phenomenon concerns a profound, sudden issue that has to do with a new equilibrium that is gradually emerging in the great democracies and that month after month sees a gradual increase in countries governed by parties that gravitate around the centre-right and at the same time sees countries governed by parties that gravitate around the centre-left enter a crisis (the Canada of Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister and Labour leader who has just resigned, is only the latest in a long series).
- The 50 shades of the right and Europe's assault on Meloni - What do Trump, Milei, Le Pen, Orbán, Merz have in common? The shades of the right have occupied every space in world politics (even those on the left). Because the Italian case is the opposite of what ... (ilfoglio.it)
