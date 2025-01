Ilfoglio.it - The 50 shades of the right and Europe's assault on Meloni

This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] The point in the end is all here: was itwhoedor was itthated? There is a new phenomenon in world politics that has not been sufficiently illuminated in recent months. The phenomenon concerns a profound, sudden issue that has to do with a new equilibrium that is gradually emerging in the great democracies and that month after month sees a gradual increase in countries governed by parties that gravitate around the centre-and at the same time sees countries governed by parties that gravitate around the centre-left enter a crisis (the Canada of Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister and Labour leader who has just resigned, is only the latest in a long series).