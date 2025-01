Ilfoglio.it - Behind the scenes of Cecilia Sala's release. Italian Ambassador to Iran Paola Amadei speaks

Leggi su Ilfoglio.it

This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] Twenty-one days. That's how long's illegitimate and unjust detention lasted in Tehran's notorious Evin prison. And for twenty-one days, every day,kept a diary: ‘Actually, it is a notebook, but a diary is fine too,’, who has been head of themission in theian capital for just under a year, explains to Foglio. ‘It is very important in our work to keep a note of everything, of everything’. Of words spoken, but also of impressions made at the time: ‘I have carried it with me since the first day of this crisis. I jotted down everything in it, from the meetings to the conversations I had, and then Minister Tajani's indications, but also the little things, the needs that came to mind that might be useful for, what her parents told me'.