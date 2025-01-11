Behind the scenes of Cecilia Sala' s release Italian Ambassador to Iran Paola Amadei speaks
This article is translated by artificial intelligence. If you want to report errors you can write to [email protected] Twenty-one days. That's how long Cecilia Sala's illegitimate and unjust detention lasted in Tehran's notorious Evin prison. And for twenty-one days, every day, Ambassador Paola Amadei kept a diary: ‘Actually, it is a notebook, but a diary is fine too,’ Amadei, who has been head of the Italian mission in the Iranian capital for just under a year, explains to Foglio. ‘It is very important in our work to keep a note of everything, of everything’. Of words spoken, but also of impressions made at the time: ‘I have carried it with me since the first day of this crisis. I jotted down everything in it, from the meetings to the conversations I had, and then Minister Tajani's indications, but also the little things, the needs that came to mind that might be useful for Cecilia, what her parents told me'.
Beko, lunedì riparte la protesta. Ancora silenzio dal ministero, scatta il primo sciopero dell’anno ilrestodelcarlino.it
Fermana sul mercato. Preso Etchegoyen ilrestodelcarlino.it
Nasce una nuova edicola gestita da un laureato in psicologia, c'è anche uno spazio in cui i bambini possono ... cesenatoday.it
Le tasse ad Arezzo dopo la vendita a Firenze (1400) lortica.it
Oroscopo della prossima settimana 13-19 gennaio per Ariete, Toro, Gemelli, Cancro, Leone, Vergine, Bilancia, ... gazzettadelsud.it
I Brignone, due fratelli come amici. Davide: "Io e Federica? Inseparabili. Coach sì, ma pure compagno di surf» sport.quotidiano.net
Basket serie B. Adamant acciaccata. Deve stringere i denti sport.quotidiano.net
