Journalism is not a crime Bring Cecilia Sala home
The issue is clear-cut and dramatic: Journalism is not a crime. And for once, writing it is not a rhetorical statement but a vivid, real, and terrifying truth. What follows is an article we never wanted to write, but the nature of the events compels us to report on a grave matter that also affects this newspaper. On December 19, our journalist Cecilia Sala was arrested in Iran and is now detained in Evin Prison, located in the northern part of the capital. Cecilia was in Iran, with a valid visa, to cover a country she knows and loves — a country where information is stifled through repression, threats, intimidation, violence, and detentions, often targeting journalists themselves. We decided to publish Cecilia’s story after receiving assurances from our diplomatic officials that informing our readers of her arrest would not hinder diplomatic efforts to Bring her home.
"Journalism is the lifeblood of democracy" proclaimed prime minister Keir Starmer in a comment piece for the Guardian at the end of October. "Just because journalists are brave does not mean ...
And there's also a need for the world press bodies to come together under one roof to develop a mechanism to not only safeguard the journalists but also to protect the journalism from the menace ...
Winstanley was not detained, said the news site, and has not been charged with any offense. In a statement on Friday, Winstanley said "I have dedicated my career to journalism and telling the truth ...
