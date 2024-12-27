Ilfoglio.it - Journalism is not a crime. Bring Cecilia Sala home

The issue is clear-cut and dramatic:is not a. And for once, writing it is not a rhetorical statement but a vivid, real, and terrifying truth. What follows is an article we never wanted to write, but the nature of the events compels us to report on a grave matter that also affects this newspaper. On December 19, our journalistwas arrested in Iran and is now detained in Evin Prison, located in the northern part of the capital.was in Iran, with a valid visa, to cover a country she knows and loves — a country where information is stifled through repression, threats, intimidation, violence, and detentions, often targeting journalists themselves. We decided to publish’s story after receiving assurances from our diplomatic officials that informing our readers of her arrest would not hinder diplomatic efforts toher