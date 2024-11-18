Liberoquotidiano.it - Strategic Value Partners Acquires Blanchardstown Centre, one of Ireland's Leading Retail Destinations

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm with approximately $19 billion of assets under management, today announced that SVP-managed funds have agreed to acquire, a primeand leisure destination inis a majorcomplex in north-west Dublin, covering 1.2 million square feet and housing over 180 shops and restaurants. With an annual footfall of approximately 17 million visitors and 5,500 parking spaces, it is one of'sshoppingally connected to's major motorways,is well-positioned to continue serving as a premierhub for Dublin and beyond.SVP plans to make significant investments in, including enhancements to its food and beverage offerings.