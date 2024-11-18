Strategic Value Partners Acquires Blanchardstown Centre one of Ireland' s Leading Retail Destinations
Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates (together, "SVP"), a global alternative investment firm with approximately $19 billion of assets under management, today announced that SVP-managed funds have agreed to acquire Blanchardstown Centre, a prime Retail and leisure destination in Ireland.Blanchardstown Centre is a major Retail complex in north-west Dublin, covering 1.2 million square feet and housing over 180 shops and restaurants. With an annual footfall of approximately 17 million visitors and 5,500 parking spaces, it is one of Ireland's Leading shopping Destinations. Strategically connected to Ireland's major motorways, Blanchardstown Centre is well-positioned to continue serving as a premier Retail hub for Dublin and beyond.SVP plans to make significant investments in Blanchardstown Centre, including enhancements to its food and beverage offerings.
