Golf, Echavarria vince il Zozo Championship, secondo titolo sul Tour per il colombiano (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Seconda vittoria sul Tour per Nico Echavarria (dopo il Puerto Rico Open del 2023), affermatosi nel Zozo Championship, torneo del PGA Tour ospitato all’Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club di Inzai (Giappone). Il colombiano, classe ’94, si è affermato in un torneo che ha dominato per ben 3 giorni di fila. Echavarria ha chiuso la domenica con uno score di -3, risultato che gli ha permesso di raggiungere quota -20 sul totale (64-64-65-67) e di trionfare con un colpo di distacco sugli statunitensi Justin Thomas e Mac Greyserman, fermi a -19 con, rispettivamente, un -4 e un -5 di giornata. Balzo in avanti nella classifica FedExCup Fall per Echavarria che dalla posizione 113° giunge alla 65°. Oasport.it - Golf, Echavarria vince il Zozo Championship, secondo titolo sul Tour per il colombiano Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Seconda vittoria sulper Nico(dopo il Puerto Rico Open del 2023), affermatosi nel, torneo del PGAospitato all’AccordiaNarashino Country Club di Inzai (Giappone). Il, classe ’94, si è affermato in un torneo che ha dominato per ben 3 giorni di fila.ha chiuso la domenica con uno score di -3, risultato che gli ha permesso di raggiungere quota -20 sul totale (64-64-65-67) e di trionfare con un colpo di distacco sugli statunitensi Justin Thomas e Mac Greyserman, fermi a -19 con, rispettivamente, un -4 e un -5 di giornata. Balzo in avanti nella classifica FedExCup Fall perche dalla posizione 113° giunge alla 65°.

