Prime Target la nuova serie thriller con Leo Woodall e Quintessa Swindel in arrivo

Oggi Apple TV+ ha annunciato la data d’uscita di Prime Target
, il nuovo thriller
interpretato dal vincitore del SAG Award Leo Woodall
(“The White Lotus”, “One Day”) e da Quintessa Swindel
l (“Black Adam”, “In Treatment”). Creata dal pluripremiato scrittore Steve Thompson (“Sherlock”, “Vienna Blood”), che è anche produttore esecutivo, la nuova
fiction è prodotta per Apple TV+ da New Regency con Scott Free di Ridley Scott.
La serie
farà il suo debutto su Apple TV+ il 22 gennaio 2025, con i primi due episodi degli otto totali, seguiti da un episodio settimanale ogni mercoledì, fino al 5 marzo.
La trama di Prime Target
Prime Target
segue Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall
), un giovane e brillante laureato in matematica sul punto di fare una grande scoperta.Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it
