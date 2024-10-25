Prime Target, la nuova serie thriller con Leo Woodall e Quintessa Swindel in arrivo (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Prime Target, la nuova serie thriller con Leo Woodall e Quintessa Swindel in arrivo Oggi Apple TV+ ha annunciato la data d’uscita di Prime Target, il nuovo thriller interpretato dal vincitore del SAG Award Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus”, “One Day”) e da Quintessa Swindell (“Black Adam”, “In Treatment”). Creata dal pluripremiato scrittore Steve Thompson (“Sherlock”, “Vienna Blood”), che è anche produttore esecutivo, la nuova fiction è prodotta per Apple TV+ da New Regency con Scott Free di Ridley Scott. La serie farà il suo debutto su Apple TV+ il 22 gennaio 2025, con i primi due episodi degli otto totali, seguiti da un episodio settimanale ogni mercoledì, fino al 5 marzo. La trama di Prime Target Prime Target segue Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), un giovane e brillante laureato in matematica sul punto di fare una grande scoperta. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024), lacon LeoinOggi Apple TV+ ha annunciato la data d’uscita di, il nuovointerpretato dal vincitore del SAG Award Leo(“The White Lotus”, “One Day”) e dal (“Black Adam”, “In Treatment”). Creata dal pluripremiato scrittore Steve Thompson (“Sherlock”, “Vienna Blood”), che è anche produttore esecutivo, lafiction è prodotta per Apple TV+ da New Regency con Scott Free di Ridley Scott. Lafarà il suo debutto su Apple TV+ il 22 gennaio 2025, con i primi due episodi degli otto totali, seguiti da un episodio settimanale ogni mercoledì, fino al 5 marzo. La trama disegue Edward Brooks (Leo), un giovane e brillante laureato in matematica sul punto di fare una grande scoperta.

