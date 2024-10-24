Nba, I Phoenix Suns sbancano il nuovo Intuit Dome dei Los Angeles Clippers (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Dieci le sfide in Nba, che ha preso il via questa settimana, giocate nella notte italiana del 24 ottobre e tra i risultati spiccano la vittoria dei Milwaukee Bucks contro i Philadelphia 76ers (124-109), la sconfitta dei Los Angeles Clippers nel debutto all'Intuit Dome contro i Phoneix Suns Europa.today.it - Nba, I Phoenix Suns sbancano il nuovo Intuit Dome dei Los Angeles Clippers Leggi tutta la notizia su Europa.today.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Dieci le sfide in Nba, che ha preso il via questa settimana, giocate nella notte italiana del 24 ottobre e tra i risultati spiccano la vittoria dei Milwaukee Bucks contro i Philadelphia 76ers (124-109), la sconfitta dei Losnel debutto all'contro i Phoneix

