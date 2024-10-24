Il primo trailer in esclusiva di The Agency, la nuova serie spy con Michael Fassbender (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Il trailer di The Agency, la nuova serie spy targata Showtime/Paramount+, ci proietta subito nel vivo della vicenda: l'agente della CIA Michael Fassbender si trova in una stanza per gli interrogatori, circondato da specchi unidirezionali che lo riflettono all'infinito, di fronte a un tavolo con la grande Harriet Sansom Harris, senza fornirle nulla. «Qual è la sua domanda, dottoressa?», chiede. «Pensa sia possibile», risponde la donna, «che lei abbia qualcosa da nascondere?». Sì, è possibile. Gqitalia.it - Il primo trailer in esclusiva di The Agency, la nuova serie spy con Michael Fassbender Leggi tutta la notizia su Gqitalia.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Ildi The, laspy targata Showtime/Paramount+, ci proietta subito nel vivo della vicenda: l'agente della CIAsi trova in una stanza per gli interrogatori, circondato da specchi unidirezionali che lo riflettono all'infinito, di fronte a un tavolo con la grande Harriet Sansom Harris, senza fornirle nulla. «Qual è la sua domanda, dottoressa?», chiede. «Pensa sia possibile», risponde la donna, «che lei abbia qualcosa da nascondere?». Sì, è possibile.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Exclusive: See The First Trailer For The New Spy Series The Agency, With Michael Fassbender As A CIA Operative Lying For a Living - The trailer for Showtime/Paramount+’s new spy show The Agency drops us in the deep end right away—with Michael Fassbender’s CIA operative in an interrogation room, surrounded by one-way mirrors ... (msn.com)

Five things to watch this weekend: Spy-thriller Lioness returns, and Seth Meyers brings his dad jokes to Crave - Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, The Pasta Queen and more of The Globe’s best bets for weekend streaming ... (theglobeandmail.com)

Crash with tractor-trailer leaves Phenix City man dead - A crash involving a tractor-trailer on early morning Wednesday has left a Phenix City man dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Christian Amaya-Marquez, 20, was driving a Jeep that ... (yahoo.com)

Semi-trailer rollover kills 17 cattle on busy Calgary ring road - A semi-truck carrying a load of cattle rolled over on a busy ring road in Calgary on Tuesday night. Police say the truck, carrying about 95 cattle, was in a single-vehicle crash on an off-ramp from ... (timescolonist.com)

17 cows dead after cattle liner rollover in southeast Calgary - The single-vehicle crash occurred on the off-ramp from eastbound Stoney Trail S.E. to southbound Macleod Trail S.E. at around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a release. (cbc.ca)