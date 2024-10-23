We Live in Time: il trailer del film con Andrew Garfield e Florence Pugh (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) We Live in Time: il trailer del film con Andrew Garfield e Florence Pugh Viene presentato nella sezione Grand Public della Festa del cinema di Roma We Live in Time – Tutto il tempo che abbiamo di John Crowley, con Florence Pugh e Andrew Garfield. John Crowley, noto per la sua visione calorosa e delicata dell’amore e dell’immigrazione in Brooklyn (candidato agli Oscar 2016), torna a dirigere un film romantico e intenso sulla capacità dell’amore di plasmare il tempo e la vita delle persone. La trama di We Live in Time – Tutto il tempo che abbiamo Un incontro fortuito cambia le vite di Almut (Florence Pugh), una chef in ascesa, e Tobias (Andrew Garfield), appena uscito da un divorzio. Attraverso istantanee della loro vita insieme – innamorarsi perdutamente, costruire una casa, diventare una famiglia – emerge una verità che mette a dura prova la loro storia d’amore. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Wein: ildelconViene presentato nella sezione Grand Public della Festa del cinema di Roma Wein– Tutto il tempo che abbiamo di John Crowley, con. John Crowley, noto per la sua visione calorosa e delicata dell’amore e dell’immigrazione in Brooklyn (candidato agli Oscar 2016), torna a dirigere unromantico e intenso sulla capacità dell’amore di plasmare il tempo e la vita delle persone. La trama di Wein– Tutto il tempo che abbiamo Un incontro fortuito cambia le vite di Almut (), una chef in ascesa, e Tobias (), appena uscito da un divorzio. Attraverso istantanee della loro vita insieme – innamorarsi perdutamente, costruire una casa, diventare una famiglia – emerge una verità che mette a dura prova la loro storia d’amore.

