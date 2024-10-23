Guida TV Sky Cinema e NOW: French Girl, Mercoledi 23 Ottobre 2024 (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Mercoledi 23 Ottobre sui canali Cinema per i clienti Sky (e in streaming su NOW) ti attende una selezione variegata di film, adatti a soddisfare ogni tipo di spettatore.Su Sky Cinema Uno HD alle 21:15, potrai vedere French Girl, una frizzante commedia romantica con Zach Braff e Vanessa Hudgens. La storia ruota attorno a un insegnante di Brooklyn che sta per chiedere la mano della fidanzata, ma il suo piano viene complicato dall'improvviso incontro con una vecchia fiamma, creando situazioni esilaranti e imbarazzanti che metteranno alla prova le sue scelte romantiche. Sky Cinema Due HD propone alle 21:15 Dogman, un film diretto da Luc Besson che racconta la vita di Douglas, interpretato da Caleb Landry Jones. Fin dalla sua infanzia, Douglas è vittima delle violenze del padre, ma trova la sua salvezza nell’amore per i cani. Digital-news.it - Guida TV Sky Cinema e NOW: French Girl, Mercoledi 23 Ottobre 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su Digital-news.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024)23sui canaliper i clienti Sky (e in streaming su NOW) ti attende una selezione variegata di film, adatti a soddisfare ogni tipo di spettatore.Su SkyUno HD alle 21:15, potrai vedere, una frizzante commedia romantica con Zach Braff e Vanessa Hudgens. La storia ruota attorno a un insegnante di Brooklyn che sta per chiedere la mano della fidanzata, ma il suo piano viene complicato dall'improvviso incontro con una vecchia fiamma, creando situazioni esilaranti e imbarazzanti che metteranno alla prova le sue scelte romantiche. SkyDue HD propone alle 21:15 Dogman, un film diretto da Luc Besson che racconta la vita di Douglas, interpretato da Caleb Landry Jones. Fin dalla sua infanzia, Douglas è vittima delle violenze del padre, ma trova la sua salvezza nell’amore per i cani.

