Ilfoglio.it - Riscoprire Hitchens salverà la sinistra dall’inesorabile autodistruzione
How George Orwell became a dead metaphor - How is it that Orwell has become the single answer to so many questions, in so many different subjects, for so many people? His name conjures an amorphous idea of fair play and “common sense”; his ... (ft.com)
National Move Over Day reminds drivers to slow down, switch lanes when possible - National Move Over Day is this Saturday, Oct. 19. Ohio’s Move Over law requires motorists to cautiously shift over one lane, or slow down if changing lanes isn’t possible when passing vehicles with ... (msn.com)
Zimbabwean, Nigerian Villages Celebrate New Solar Microgrids - Hakwata village in Zimbabwe launched a 200-kW solar microgrid system earlier this month that will power a health clinic, school, shops and homes. In Nigeria, plans to build a ... (microgridknowledge.com)
Aggressioni domestiche: donna scappa sul balcone per sfuggire al tentativo di strangolamento gaeta.it
A San Giovanni Teatino c'è la camminata inclusiva: i divieti domenica 20 ottobre chietitoday.it
Primi passi verso l'autonomia per sei ragazze con disabilità grazie ad un corso di cucina solidale perugiatoday.it
Fulham-Aston Villa (sabato 19 ottobre 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici infobetting.com