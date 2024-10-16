The Legend of Ochi nel 2025 in Italia con I Wonder Pictures (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) THE Legend OF Ochi IL POSTER I Wonder Pictures e Unipol Biografilm Collection sono lieti di presentare il poster dell’attesissimo The Legend of Ochi, di Isaiah Saxon, una sorprendente avventura fantastica, un viaggio tra emozioni e magia. Isaiah Saxon firma il suo esordio alla regia con un fantasy epico, che racconta la storia di una ragazza (Helena Zengel, già candidata al Golden Globe come miglior attrice non protagonista per News of the World) che impara a comunicare con una misteriosa specie animale conosciuta come Ochi. Nel cast Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson e Finn Wolfhard, acclamato protagonista della serie Stranger Things. Il film è prodotto da A24 e distribuito in Italia da I Wonder Pictures e Unipol Biografilm Collection nel 2025. Romadailynews.it - The Legend of Ochi nel 2025 in Italia con I Wonder Pictures Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) THEOFIL POSTER Ie Unipol Biografilm Collection sono lieti di presentare il poster dell’attesissimo Theof, di Isaiah Saxon, una sorprendente avventura fantastica, un viaggio tra emozioni e magia. Isaiah Saxon firma il suo esordio alla regia con un fantasy epico, che racconta la storia di una ragazza (Helena Zengel, già candidata al Golden Globe come miglior attrice non protagonista per News of the World) che impara a comunicare con una misteriosa specie animale conosciuta come. Nel cast Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson e Finn Wolfhard, acclamato protagonista della serie Stranger Things. Il film è prodotto da A24 e distribuito inda Ie Unipol Biografilm Collection nel

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Sara Tendulkar shares pictures from 27th birthday celebrations - Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara, who recently turned 27, shared pictures from her birthday celebrations. The most adorable snap is likely to be the one in which Sara can be seen ... (theprint.in)

Beyoncé: Life, Legend and Legacy – Biography - From her origins in Destiny's Child to her groundbreaking solo career, Beyoncé continues to test new musical genres and showcase her talents. (thegrio.com)

All the stars rumoured for I’m A Celebrity 2024 including Coleen Rooney and 00s pop legend - The likes of Phillip Schofield, Tommy Fury, and Love Island’s Zara McDermott are already rumoured to be joining, and now a huge 00s star and Coleen Rooney are on the list. Last year’s series of the ... (metro.co.uk)