Cos’è il dirty coffee l’ultima moda delle caffetterie che piace alla Gen Z

Cos’è il dirty coffee, l’ultima moda delle caffetterie che piace alla Gen Z (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Nei Paesi asiatici esiste già da un po’, ma ora il dirty coffee sta prendendo piede anche tra le caffetterie specialty europee: i baristi amano sperimentare con prodotti nuovi, utili per far avvicinare un pubblico più giovane al mondo del caffè di qualità. E il dirty coffee si presta bene a questo: le sue origini sono dibattute, ma molti ritengono sia stato Katsuyuki Tanaka, fondatore del Bear Pond Espresso di Tokyo, a ideare il drink. Si dice che, nel 2010, la titolare di un salone di parrucchieri vicino il bar raccontò a Tanaka di aver ordinato un caffellatte freddo con ghiaccio a portar via, ma lungo la strada per il lavoro il ghiaccio si era sciolto e la bevanda annacquata.
