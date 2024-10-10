Headhunters, Kevin Costner protagonista di un film sul mondo del surf (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Kevin Costner sarà protagonista di Headhunters, film ambientato nel mondo del surf, da lui stesso prodotto e co-sceneggiato, per la regia di Steven Holleran, noto direttore della fotografia al debutto dietro la macchina da presa. Ambientato in un’isola tropicale nei pressi di Bali, Indonesia, Headhunters racconta la storia di un emigrato americano di mezz’età, disilluso e senza futuro, intenzionato a realizzare il sogno di una vita: trovare e cacalvare l’onda pèerfetta. Per raggiungere lo scopo, l’uomo si unirà a una banda di giovani surfisti, ma non tutto andrà come previsto. Cinemaserietv.it - Headhunters, Kevin Costner protagonista di un film sul mondo del surf Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinemaserietv.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024)saràdiambientato neldel, da lui stesso prodotto e co-sceneggiato, per la regia di Steven Holleran, noto direttore della fotografia al debutto dietro la macchina da presa. Ambientato in un’isola tropicale nei pressi di Bali, Indonesia,racconta la storia di un emigrato americano di mezz’età, disilluso e senza futuro, intenzionato a realizzare il sogno di una vita: trovare e cacalvare l’onda pèerfetta. Per raggiungere lo scopo, l’uomo si unirà a una banda di giovaniisti, ma non tutto andrà come previsto.

