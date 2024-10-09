Movieplayer.it - The Apprentice: questi due leggendari registi di Hollywood hanno rifiutato la regia del biopic su Trump
The Apprentice: questi due leggendari registi di Hollywood hanno rifiutato la regia del biopic su Trump - Due leggende di Hollywood erano inizialmente in lizza per dirigere il film sui primi anni da imprenditore di Donald Trump ... (movieplayer.it)
How The Apprentice navigates the narcissistic hall of mirrors concealing the real Donald Trump - From an impressive bio pic on the formative years of Donald Trump to one of the best documentaries of the year, there’s plenty on offer at the movies this week. (news.com.au)
‘The Apprentice’ Director on Possibility of Future Trump Threats: “Bring It On” - The former president's legal team slapped the movie with a cease and desist letter shortly after its Cannes world premiere but has seemingly remained quiet about the film before its U.S. release date, ... (hollywoodreporter.com)
In Primo PianoRoma, il 13 ottobre un open day per conoscere da vicino il lavoro della Protezione Civile
Italiani e Commuting: il desiderio di un unico dispositivo per il lavoro sbircialanotizia
Wales Bonner x adidas stanno per lanciare una nuova Samba e una collabo con Superstar gqitalia
Investita e uccisa mentre attraversa la strada. L’incidente mortale a Ercolano fanpage
Musk insiste e posta ancora contro Harris una frase choc cityrumors