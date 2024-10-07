Boxe, Frank Smith (CEO Matchroom): “L’incontro Joshua-Fury ci sarà, tutti lo vogliono” (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) “Che uno vinca, perda o pareggi, tutti vogliono vedere Anthony Joshua contro Tyson Fury. E ciò indipendentemente dai risultati precedenti che li riguardano entrambi. È necessario che accada. La gente vuole vedere un incontro del genere e sono sicuro che accadrà. È troppo grande per non far sì che accada. Entrambi, ne sono sicuro, vogliono essere coinvolti nei più grandi incontri possibili”. Lo ha detto a SportsBoom il CEO della Matchroom, Frank Smith a proposito di un possibile match futuro tra i due campioni britannici, Anthony Joshua e Tyson Fury. Un derby dei pesi massimi che più volte in passato è stato sul punto di diventare realtà. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) “Che uno vinca, perda o pareggi,vedere Anthonycontro Tyson. E ciò indipendentemente dai risultati precedenti che li riguardano entrambi. È necessario che accada. La gente vuole vedere un incontro del genere e sono sicuro che accadrà. È troppo grande per non far sì che accada. Entrambi, ne sono sicuro,essere coinvolti nei più grandi incontri possibili”. Lo ha detto a SportsBoom il CEO dellaa proposito di un possibile match futuro tra i due campioni britannici, Anthonye Tyson. Un derby dei pesi massimi che più volte in passato è stato sul punto di diventare realtà.

