Seafarer, la rinascita di un iconico brand (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) Dopo soli quattro anni dall’uscita dalle scene Manuela Mariotti ex Direttore Creativo e fondatrice del brand Dondup con il marito Massimo Berloni cofondatore nel 1999 di questo marchio, acquisiscono nel 2019 attraverso una hub creativa da loro fondata “Academy srl” il brand Seafarer insieme ai cofondatori Franco Stocchi ed Enrico Catani. Seafarer è un marchio fondato nel 1896 in una minuscola sartoria di Brooklyn (U.S.A) diventa famoso negli anni 70 perché indossato da moltissime celebrità del calibro di Brigitte Bardot e Jane Birkin. Il brand oggi si focalizza sulla reinterpretazione dell’archivio storico, con la visione estetica che contraddistingue lo stile di Manuela che ha reso famoso e glamour in passato Dondup.Leggi tutta la notizia su quifinanza
- Da autoevolution: Cost More Than a Hemi GTX: This 1970 Is the Most Highly Optioned Plymouth Road Runner Ever - The car has air conditioning, power windows, steering, and brakes, cruise control, bucket seats with six-way adjustment, a rear defogger, and a rear spoiler ...
- Da autoevolution: The Impossible-To-Buy Cadillac America Never Got: 1978 Eldorado Biarritz With Power T-Tops - Less than ten units were made by a coachbuilder that worked out a deal with General Motors, and none were offered for public sale ...
- Da msn: The Biggest Fashion Trends to Follow This Fall, According to Style Editors - We’ve got to give you props. For decades, the MO of lifestyle publications everywhere has been harm reduction: lean into the OCBD, don’t wear navy and black together, buy clothes that fit. Essentially ...
Video Seafarer rinascitaVideo Seafarer rinascita