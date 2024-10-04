John Boyega sarà Otis Redding nel biopic sul cantante soul morto tragicamente (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) L'attore di Attack the Block e Star Wars interpreterà il cantante in un biopic attualmente in fase di sviluppo John Boyega è stato ingaggiato per interpretare il leggendario cantante soul Otis Redding nel nuovo film Otis & Zelma, un biopic che seguirà la relazione a lungo termine dell'artista con la moglie Zelma Redding. Boyega, noto soprattutto per il ruolo di Finn nella trilogia sequel di Star Wars, reciterà al fianco di Danielle Deadwyler, nota per il suo lavoro nel film Till del 2022. Secondo Variety, il film racconterà la vita di Otis Redding e ripercorrerà "i 10 brevi anni che Otis e Zelma hanno trascorso insieme, e la loro eterna storia d'amore dopo la sua scomparsa". La sinossi prosegue:Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
