Guida TV Sky Cinema e NOW: Daylight - Trappola nel tunnel, Martedi 1 Ottobre 2024 (Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024) Martedi 1 Ottobre sui canali Cinema per i clienti Sky (e in streaming su NOW) ti attende una selezione variegata di film, adatti a soddisfare ogni tipo di spettatore.Su su Sky Cinema Uno HD alle 21:15 viene proposto il film Daylight - Trappola nel tunnel, un action catastrofico diretto dal regista di "Fast and Furious", Rob Cohen, con Sylvester Stallone e Viggo Mortensen. La trama si sviluppa attorno a un disastro epico: un'esplosione in un tunnel sottomarino che collega Manhattan al New Jersey scatena il caos, inTrappolando i sopravvissuti in un incubo di fuoco, acqua e crolli strutturali. Stallone interpreta Kit Latura, un ex capo dei servizi d'emergenza caduto in disgrazia, che decide di rischiare la propria vita per salvare i prigionieri.Leggi tutta la notizia su digital-news
