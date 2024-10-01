Guida TV Sky Cinema e NOW | Daylight - Trappola nel tunnel Martedi 1 Ottobre 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su digital-news

(Di martedì 1 ottobre 2024)sui canaliper i clienti Sky (e in streaming su NOW) ti attende una selezione variegata di film, adatti a soddisfare ogni tipo di spettatore.Su su SkyUno HD alle 21:15 viene proposto il filmnel, un action catastrofico diretto dal regista di "Fast and Furious", Rob Cohen, con Sylvester Stallone e Viggo Mortensen. La trama si sviluppa attorno a un disastro epico: un'esplosione in unsottomarino che collega Manhattan al New Jersey scatena il caos, inndo i sopravvissuti in un incubo di fuoco, acqua e crolli strutturali. Stallone interpreta Kit Latura, un ex capo dei servizi d'emergenza caduto in disgrazia, che decide di rischiare la propria vita per salvare i prigionieri.